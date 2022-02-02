‘A party?’: MP heckles Johnson as he discusses Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Boris Johnson was heckled by an MP as he discussed the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A member, likely to have been sitting on the opposition benches, shouted “a party?” when the prime minister spoke about a series of national events in June.

“Well...” Mr Johnson responded, having heard the remark.

The police investigation into a number of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street remains ongoing, but the subject was referenced a number of times during PMQs on Wednesday, including by Mr Starmer.

