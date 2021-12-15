Boris Johnson dismisses Downing Street Christmas party scandal as ‘partisan trivia’

Boris Johnson has dismissed complaints of Downing Street parties as “trivia”.

The prime minister has come under fire in recent days for dodging repeated calls to come clean about what he knew of lockdown-breaking gatherings last December.

During a fiery PMQs, Mr Johnson suggested the government is “delivering on their priorities” and dismissed the scandal as “partisan trivia”.

Sir Keir Starmer sparked the comments by saying the PM’s own Tory MPs, as well as the public, don’t believe him and that the situation is “becoming dangerous”.

