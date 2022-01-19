Boris Johnson insists Tories will win Bury South back after MP defects to Labour

Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives will “win again in Bury South” after the constituency’s MP crossed the floor from the Tories to the Labour Party.

Boris Johnson told PMQs: “The Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in a generation under this Prime Minister on an agenda of uniting and levelling up and delivering for the people of Bury South. We will win again in Bury South.”

His claim came after Keir Starmer welcomed Bury South MP Christian Wakeford to the opposition benches, and said the invite was open to any other Conservative MPs.