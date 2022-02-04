Boris Johnson suffered a bruising on Thursday as four key aides quit in the wake of partygate and his Jimmy Savile jibe.

No 10 chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and the prime minister's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds confirmed their exits on another rocky day for Mr Johnson.

They followed director of communications Jack Doyle in resigning on Thursday, along with Munira Mirza, who had been one of the PM's most loyal and longstanding advisers.

Ms Mirza announced that she quit over Mr Johnson's use of the “scurrilous” Savile smear.

