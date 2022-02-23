Boris Johnson ‘completely co-operating’ with police over Partygate, says Liz Truss

Boris Johnson is “completely co-operating” with the Metropolitan Police over Partygate, Liz Truss has claimed.

The prime minister has been questioned under caution as part of the investigation into lockdown gatherings at Downing Steet, with many urging him to resign over the scandal.

When asked about the situation, Ms Truss suggested that Mr Johnson still has her full support.

“The PM is completely co-operating with the enquiries that are taking place. I support the PM 100 per cent. I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” the foreign secretary said.

