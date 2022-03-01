Boris Johnson has things bigger than Partygate ‘on his plate’, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock has suggested that Boris Johnson has bigger things than Partygate "on his plate".

The former health secretary was asked for his views on the Downing Street scandals - and if the prime minister should resign - during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"He has so many other things on his plate. Russia, Crimea. Getting out of the pandemic, that was a big call... getting that right," Mr Hancock said.

When asked why he hasn't been "brought into Partygate", the former cabinet minister joked that he "wasn't invited" to any parties.

