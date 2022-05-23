Footage of Boris Johnson denying a party took place at Downing Street on 13 November has resurfaced after photographs were published that appear to show the prime minister with a drink in his hand.

ITV News shared the images on Monday, which were taken at a leaving do for Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s director of communications.

They appear to show the PM raising a glass, with alcohol and food on the table in front of him.

At PMQs in December 2021, Mr Johnson suggested that “guidance and rules were followed” on that date.

