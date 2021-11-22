Boris Johnson was left floundering today when he lost his place in a high-profile speech as he resorted to discussing Peppa Pig World to business leaders.

Mr Johnson was rendered speechless for 20 seconds as he searched through his text, muttering “forgive me, forgive me”.

The PM asked executives whether they had ever visited Peppa Pig World saying "It's very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools and heavy emphasis on new mass transit system".

