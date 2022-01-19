Boris Johnson confirms end to plan B Covid measures in England

Boris Johnson has confirmed that plan B Covid measures are being scrapped in England, telling MPs that from as early as tomorrow, mandatory face masks will no longer be required.

The prime minister also confirmed that from Thursday 27 January, mandatory vaccine certification will end and work from home guidance will be pulled.

Mr Johnson said the decision comes after scientists judged that the Omicron variant had “now peaked nationally” and the latest ONS data showed cases were falling in almost all parts of the country.

