Mr Johnson has played down concerns that up to five million Britons could be barred from taking holidays in the European Union because their vaccinations are not recognised by its passport scheme. Worries come amid fears millions of Britons could be shut out of European holidays because some AstraZeneca jabs are not automatically recognised by the EU passport scheme, it was reported on Friday. The new EU Covid certificate, designed to open up travel for those immunised against the virus, does not include batches of vaccine produced in India because they have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.