Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson and the Tory party of "scamming" taxpayers during a fiery session of PMQs on Wednesday.

In one particularly scathing attack, the Labour leader branded Rishi Sunak a "loan shark chancellor" and called the prime minister his "unwitting sidekick".

Mr Starmer also squeezed in a number of digs about the ongoing investigation into Downing Street parties as the pair clashed in PMQs for the final time before parliament's recess on Thursday.

