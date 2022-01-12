Boris Johnson claims he didn’t know No 10 lockdown party was a party

Boris Johnson has admitted he attended a lockdown-breaking party at No10 on 20 May 2020, but believed it was a "work event".

The prime minister was addressing the gathering - in which over 100 members of Downing Street staff were invited to the garden - at PMQs.

"I believed implicitly that this was a work event. But Mr Speaker, with hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them," Mr Johnson said.

The PM also offered a "heartfelt" apology for the party.

