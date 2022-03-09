Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Volodymyr Zelensky made his historic address to parliament.

The president of Ukraine appealed directly to MPs in the chamber via video link, channelling Winston Churchill to defiantly vow his war-torn country will not give up in the face of the Russian invasion.

It’s likely this week’s session of PMQs will focus on the situation in Ukraine, as well as sanctions the government will look to impose on Vladimir Putin.

