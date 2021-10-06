Boris Johnson announced a £3,000 new premium to send maths, science and chemistry teachers to go and work in areas that need them.

“There is absolutely no reason why kids in this country should lag behind and why so many should be able to read or write or do basic mathematics at 11," Mr Johnson told party members in Manchester.

“To level up, on top of the increase which means every teacher starts with a salary of £30,000, we’re announcing today a levelling up premium of up to £3,000 to send maths and science teachers to the places that need them most.”