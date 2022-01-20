Boris Johnson ‘trying to convince the public he is stupid rather than dishonest’, MP claims

A Labour MP has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to convince the public that he's "stupid", rather than "dishonest".

During a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday, Diana Johnson joined the increasing number of politicians calling for Mr Johnson to resign over Partygate.

"When a prime minister spends his time trying to convince the Great British public that he's stupid, rather than dishonest, isn't it time that he goes?" Ms Johnson asked.

Her question was followed by a loud "hear, hear" inside the House of Commons.

