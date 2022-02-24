Boris Johnson brands Putin ‘the Russian dictator’ as he condemns attack on Ukraine

Boris Johnson has branded Vladimir Putin as “the Russian dictator” following his actions towards Ukraine.

The president of Russia earlier today announced it would start “military operations” against Ukraine, and there have been multiple sightings of tanks across the country.

Speaking from Downing Street earlier today, the prime minister said: “I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we’re with you.

“We’re praying for you and your families and we are on your side.”

He added: “I don’t believe the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians.”

