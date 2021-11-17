Boris Johnson said he's "very happy" to publish Randox contracts at the heart of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, in a second sleaze U-turn in 24 hours.

The PM again refused to apologise for the botched handling of the Paterson scandal, leading Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to brand him “a coward”.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “I’m very happy to publish all the details of the Randox contracts, which have been investigated by the National Audit Office already.”

