Boris Johnson's Covid plan B measures approved by Commons despite major Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson's Plan B and Covid passes were approved by the Commons today, despite a significant amount of Tory rebels.

The Commons signed off the introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues with the government supported by Labour.

Covid passes were passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243.

MPs also voted 441 to 41 to approve regulations to extend the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces in England.

The 41 votes against the face mask extension were by 38 Tory MPs and three DUP MPs.

