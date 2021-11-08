Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for his handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.

After initially dodging the direct question, the prime minister suggested he is hoping for a “cross-party agreement” on a way forward in any future cases.

“I think it’s very important that we get this right and we are going to make every effort to get it right and we are going to hold MPs to account,” Mr Johnson said when asked a second time if he would “apologise” for the way he acted.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.