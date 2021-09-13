Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tight-lipped on whether or not he would rule out a winter lockdown, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement on Covid rule changes.

The Prime Minister said he would do ‘everything that’s right’ to protect the UK from Covid during a visit to Leicester today ahead of a further announcement tomorrow on how the Government will tackle the virus.

Speaking on a visit to Leicester on Monday, Boris Johnson said: “We’ve got to do everything that’s right to protect the country. But the way things are going at the moment we’re very confident in the steps that we’ve taken.”