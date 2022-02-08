Jacob Rees-Mogg has been made minister for Brexit opportunities in a mini reshuffle by Boris Johnson, as the prime minister looks to move on from the Partygate scandal. Mr Rees-Mogg was previously Commons leader, which has now been taken up by former chief whip Mark Spencer. Mr Spencer has been replaced by Chris Heaton-Harris, while deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew has been made a housing minister - a move criticised by Labour after he voted against proposals in 2016 to make rented properties “fit for human habitation”.

