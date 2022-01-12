Boris Johnson does not need to resign if he attended No10 party, senior Tory claims

Senior Tory MP Huw Merriman has claimed that Boris Johnson does not need to resign if he attended a lockdown-breaking party.

It is alleged that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited into the garden of No10 for a gathering on 20 May 2020, when Britons were banned from meeting more than one other person outside.

Asked on Radio 4's Today programme if the prime minister should step down if he did attend the event, Merriman said: "No, I don’t believe so."

"We don’t know what’s happened and I feel rotten speculating before we know the facts."

