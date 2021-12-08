‘Moment of moral reckoning’: Ian Blackford calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation

Ian Blackford has called for Boris Johnson to resign or be removed from his position as prime minister, demanding a "moment of moral reckoning".

"Every member of the Conservative bench must now decide, is this the man to lead these islands when lives are at stake," the SNP leader said.

"It is time for members in this house to act. If he doesn't resign, then he must be removed.

Mr Johnson responded to the calls by suggesting he will just "get on with the job".

