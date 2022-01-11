Bereaved relatives call for PM to face sack over alleged party invite

Susie Crozier of campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice says Boris Johnson should resign or face the sack following claims that No10 staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” drinks party in May 2020.

The revelation heaps fresh pressure on Boris Johnson, who refused to say whether he had attended, but a source told The Independent he had “hung out” with staff for at least an hour.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, as England was still emerging from the strict first Covid lockdown with restrictions in place.

