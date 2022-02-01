Boris Johnson knows Covid rules ‘do apply to him’, claims Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has spoken out about Boris Johnson’s rules breaks in regard to the Government-imposed lockdown restrictions.

The Secretary of State appeared this morning (1 February) on BBC Breakfast, and spoke to host Dan Walker about the recent Sue Gray report.

Over 500 pieces of evidence have been submitted in relation to the claims, and Raab has come to his co-worker’s defense.

Dan asked: “Does the Prime Minister feel that the rules don’t apply to him?”.

Dominic replied: “Look the Prime Minister has been clear, the rules DO apply to him.”

