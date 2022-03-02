A promised crackdown on Russian ‘dirty money’ in London will be delayed for 18 months, triggering criticism that Boris Johnson is dragging his heels.

Keir Starmer pointed out that a register of the real foreign owners of property will not come into force until autumn 2023 at the earliest – “far too long for the Ukrainian people”.

“Why are we giving Putin’s cronies 18 months to quietly launder their money out of the UK property market and into another safe haven,” he demanded to know.

