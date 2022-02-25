Boris Johnson must ‘break open’ UK shell companies that are funding Putin, Starmer says

Boris Johnson has been urged to "break open" UK shell companies that are supporting Vladimir Putin, says Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader added that his party would support the government "in full" if they were to take action now.

"Here in the UK, we have got to break open some of the shell companies that are holding money and supporting Putin or his regime," Mr Starmer said.

The prime minister has already promised to hit Russia with an "unprecedented" level of sanctions following their invasion of Ukraine.

