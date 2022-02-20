Russia’s plan for invading Ukraine ‘in motion’, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said that a war in Ukraine could be the “biggest in Europe since 1945”, in terms of scale.

In a BBC interview, the prime minister said that he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an invasion of Ukraine would bring.

Speaking at the Munich security conference, Mr Johnson warned that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict and said any invasion would encourage other countries to resort to military aggression.

