Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Russia to hand over the Salisbury Novichok poisoning suspects after charges were authorised against a third spy.

Denis Sergeev, who used the alias Sergey Fedotov while in the UK, faces a string of charges that include trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey.

The Skripals were left fighting for their lives in March 2018, when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared Novichok on Mr. Skripal’s door.