Boris Johnson announces ‘largest and most severe’ sanctions against Russia

Boris Johnson has said Britain will impose economic sanctions on more than 100 Russian individuals, entities and subsidiaries – including oligarchs close to president Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, as he set out the government’s plan to expand sanctions in the Commons on Thursday.

Mr Johnson said the government intended to freeze the assets of all major Russian banks – including VTB – and would ban the Russian airline Aeroflot from landing planes in the UK.

