Boris Johnson has spoken Russian in an address to its citizens amid the continued Ukraine invasion, saying: “I do not believe this war is in your name”.

In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, the prime minister also spoke Ukrainian after urging an end to the conflict “because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine”.

It comes just hours after No 10 confirmed Mr Johnson was ready to implement restrictions targeting Russia’s leaders Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here