Prime minister Boris Johnson has slammed Russia’s decision to launch a ‘military operation’ on the Ukraine, calling it “a path of bloodshed and destruction”.

The UK’s leader has heavily criticized the Russian president Vladimir Putin for his attack, adding that Britain and its many allies would respond “decisively”.

Putin has also issued a chilling warning to the west: “Whoever would try to stop us and create further threats to our country, our people, should know Russia’s response will be immediate and lead to such consequence that you’ve never faced in history”.

