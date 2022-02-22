Boris Johnson hits five banks and three wealthy Russians with sanctions over Ukraine

Boris Johnson announced Britain will hit five Russian banks and three wealth individuals with sanctions under a “first barrage” of punitive measures ahead of a feared full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister described on Tuesday the troops being sent by Vladimir Putin into the Donbas region under the guise of being “peacekeepers” as a “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.

He said the Russian President is “establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” as he warned this could include the capture of the capitol Kyiv by the nearly 200,000 troops amassed on Ukraine’s borders.

