Russian invasion a ‘clear and present danger’ to Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “political disaster, a humanitarian disaster and a military disaster”.

In a press conference held in Kyiv today, Mr Johnson added the UK will impose sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap” breaches the border with the eastern European country.

Following the conference, a joint statement issued by the two leaders declared Britain stands “shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.”

