Boris Johnson outlines plan to phase out Russian oil and gas by end of 2022

Boris Johnson has said the move to ban Russian oil and gas will punish Vladimir Putin’s regime but will be introduced in a way that “won’t affect” UK businesses.

The move announced by Kwasi Kwarteng was matched by US President Joe Biden as the West looks to tighten the squeeze on the Russian economy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

