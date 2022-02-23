Boris Johnson says Ofcom will review Russia Today licence

Boris Johnson’s government has bowed to pressure and asked media regulator Ofcom to review the broadcast licence of the Russia-backed RT channel.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to tackle the “Putin propaganda” put out by the state-controlled channel, formerly known as Russia Today.

The prime minister revealed at PMQs on Wednesday that culture secretary Nadine Dorries had now “asked Ofcom to review that matter” – though he also cited the importance of “free speech”.

