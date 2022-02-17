Huge ‘Sack Boris’ message appears in Birmingham field

A huge message that reads "Sack Boris" has appeared in a field near Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

The pointed note was created using more than a hundred bales of hay, but it is unclear who left it.

Boris Johnson has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with many - including a number of Tory MPs - urging him to step down amid the Partygate scandal.

The prime minister, however, has remained defiant in his response to calls for his resignation.

