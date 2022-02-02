Boris Johnson refuses to retract Savile smear after being accused of ‘parroting fascists’

Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of “parroting fascists” with the Jimmy Savile smear he made against the Labour leader on Monday.

The prime minister, however, refused to retract his comments, doubling down on the claim during a rowdy session of PMQs.

“Theirs is the party of Winston Churchill. Our parties stood together to defeat fascism - now their leader stands in the Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points,” Mr Starmer said as he opened the debate.

Mr Johnson responded by suggesting his claim was accurate.

