Tory MP James Cleverly told Sky News that Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile slur to Keir Starmer was “factually accurate”.

This comes after Munira Mirza, the prime minister’s director of policy, quit today over Mr Johnson’s attempted smear of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over paedophile Jimmy Savile’s crimes.

Ms Mirza condemned “an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse” in her resignation letter.

She said there was “no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion”, and criticised Mr Johnson for failing, “despite my urging, [to] apologise”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here