Security minister denies Boris Johnson ‘scared’ to sanction oligarchs

The UK’s security minister has stated that all Russian oligarchs will be under investigation, insisting that the prime minister isn’t scared of sanctioning Russian oligarchs.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, conservative MP Damien Hinds said that the government will be tightening sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Asked by the news show’s host whether or not Boris Johnson is “scared” of targeting the Russian elites due to the “legal implications”, Mr Hinds replied: “No.”

He added: "We will be going after people as needed."

