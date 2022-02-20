Boris Johnson: Time is right to move away from ‘state mandation’ on self-isolation

Boris Johnson said it is time for the UK to shift the balance away from “state mandation”, as he prepares to end the legal requirement for self-isolation.

The prime minister is expected to scrap all pandemic regulations in England on Monday.

In an interview with Sophie Raworth broadcast on BBC Sunday Morning, he said: “We have reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, and compelling certain courses of action, in favour of encouraging personal responsibility.”

“I think it’s very important we should remain careful,” he added.