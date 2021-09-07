Independent TV

Showing now | News

Watch live as Boris Johnson announces controversial social care plans

Live

Ross Martin-Pavitt | 1631014543

Watch live as Boris Johnson announces controversial social care plans

Prime minister Boris Johnson is addressing MPs on his plans to change Britain’s ‘broken’ social care system.

The PM will defy critics in the Cabinet and announce a £10billion tax raid to bail out the NHS and reform social care.

Mr Johnson will insist it is the only way to end ‘catastrophic’ care bills and said: “We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long-term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs”.

Up next

00:26

Cameraman shoved to the ground during live interview

1631011482

02:08

Canada’s Trudeau ‘frustrated’ about Liberal MP ending election bid after misconduct allegations

1631011410

00:38

Tesla camera catches man faking being reversed into

1631008742

00:41

Man rescued from New York City storm drain after breaking ankle in 30-foot fall

1631003000

Editor's Picks

Live

Watch live as Boris Johnson announces controversial social care plans

1631014543

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

00:38

Tesla camera catches man faking being reversed into

1631008742

01:11

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

1630968212

More Editor's Picks

00:24

Massive queues at London Luton airport amid huge delays

1630936138

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

More Editor's Picks

00:52

NYPD try to rescue family including two-year-old from flooded basement

1630900488

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

00:33

Sarah Harding's Popstars audition video resurfaces

1630917424

03:53

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

1630872113

More Editor's Picks

00:57

Police form cordon around anti-vaccine protesters in London

1630779025

00:37

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

1630700086

01:45

British commander describes 'desperate' scenes faced by troops in Kabul

1630713484

02:25

Anti-vaccine protesters attack police outside London tube station

1630691386

More Editor's Picks

01:05

Man 'grinds on woman's leg' as he steals her £9,000 Rolex

1630664881

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

00:39

Bird perfectly mimics crying baby

1630683000

00:29

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

1630569274

More Editor's Picks

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

00:51

Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother

1630599775

01:32

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

1630613996

01:06

Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car

1630588679

More Editor's Picks

02:13

Godless is 'such a fun watch'

1630513793

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

02:35

Clickbait isn't a 'comprehensive or intriguing' exploration of the modern world

1630425594

00:31

Geronimo the alpaca led away from farm by police ahead of execution

1630411538

03:27

How to take a lateral flow test

1630408868

More Editor's Picks

00:42

Armed Taliban fighters surround Afghan TV news presenter during interview

1630424286

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

00:59

Taliban appear to hold mock funeral for British and American forces leaving Afghanistan

1630427993

00:26

Taliban fire guns into the air to celebrate full control of Kabul

1630398688

More Editor's Picks

00:25

Video appears to show Taliban member suspended from US-supplied helicopter ‘over Kandahar’

1630334391

00:18

Jacob Rees-Mogg declares love for money as 12-year-old in unearthed interview

1630309658

00:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

1630335840

00:25

Hurricane Ida tears off hospital roof in Louisiana

1630318859

More Editor's Picks

01:01

Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay

1630318116

00:48

Ferry runs aground in Ibiza leaving 10-year-old boy seriously injured

1630310746

00:28

Michael Gove dancing in Aberdeen nightclub

1630252437

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

More Editor's Picks

00:52

Afghanistan: Rocket attack kills child near Kabul airport, police say

1630248533

01:12

Hurricane Ida: Homes and cars submerged as storm brings flooding to Mississippi

1630311470

01:24

Banker complains about six-figure-bonus on live radio

1630226976

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

More Editor's Picks

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

00:36

Poundland worker with one arm karate kicks alleged shoplifter

1630135156

00:39

Shocking moment two paragliders collide in mid-air

1630068796

00:27

Gogglebox: Andrew Michael's best moments as star dies aged 61

1630067912

More Editor's Picks

00:45

Indian train driver forced to slow down due to elephants on the track

1630046508

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:47

Leamington Spa fire: Plumes of smoke fill sky

1630062585

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

More Editor's Picks

00:19

Unearthed footage captures Holly Willoughby being slapped on the bum during live TV

1629976147

02:01

Animal Rebellion protesters dye Buckingham Palace fountains blood red

1629988295

00:33

Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico with rain and wind as heavy storms hit Gulf Coast

1629990433

00:18

Casualties taken to hospital after suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport

1629989180

More Editor's Picks

01:00

Flock of sheep form giant heart in stunning tribute to farmer’s late aunt

1629910800

00:54

Wounded rushed to hospital after Kabul double explosion

1629994048

00:52

Moment Taliban appear to 'test drive' captured US-made helicopter

1629964870

01:38

Woman kicked off Florida flight after lighting up cigarette on a Spirit Airlines plane

1629920850

More Editor's Picks

00:30

Mother films terrifying moment shark swims close to daughter on bodyboard

1629908168

00:45

Third mass brawl erupts in Armenian parliament in two days

1629972546

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

01:11

Afghans wait in knee-deep sewage water outside Kabul airport in hope of evacuation

1629925118

More Editor's Picks

00:24

Hungry sea otter tucks into crunchy crab on the beach

1629908398

00:33

Crayfish rehomed in Sydney aquarium after being found in polystyrene box

1629892006

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

00:38

Rudy Giuliani disgusts onlookers by shaving while eating at JFK airport restaurant

1629824333

More Editor's Picks

00:44

Firefighters rescue deaf dog from storm drain in heroic 10-hour operation

1629825187

00:35

On-duty police officer stuns teens with skateboarding skills

1629826669

00:34

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

1629848881

00:58

Charlie Watts says playing with Rolling Stones mostly 'hanging around' in 1986 interview

1629825661

More Editor's Picks

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protesters lie on street to block traffic at London demonstration

1629825036

01:05

Paraguay wildfires: Massive forest fire rips through national park

1629797975

00:50

Friendly dolphin plays with children in Cornwall but experts warn of injury

1629803280

00:00

Watch Tokyo Paralympics live at Japan's National Stadium

1629797391

More Editor's Picks

00:57

Giant tortoise hunts, kills and eats seabird in never-before-seen wild attack

1629733058

03:03

Spider-Man: No Way Home: First trailer released for Marvel Studios sequel

1629788201

01:16

‘Everything about this is terrible’: 11-year-old girl leads XR protest with powerful speech

1629726282

00:24

Terrifying video shows scene inside Caldor wildfire

1629732920

More Editor's Picks

00:59

Love Island 2021: Millie and Liam win series and split £50,000 prize

1629754846

00:30

Man paddleboards through two-foot deep water on flooded New York street

1629735974

00:36

Smoke from Caldor Fire turns California sky orange

1629726782

00:49

Taliban warns there will be 'consequences' if Biden delays withdrawal of US troops

1629703762

More Editor's Picks

00:23

Lightning bolts strike One World Trade Center in New York

1629725693

00:41

BBC presenter breaks down in tears on live TV during Afghanistan story

1629632646

01:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters kick off two weeks of demonstrations

1629717561

00:42

Trump claims five-year-old advised him on Afghanistan military strategy

1629629236

More Editor's Picks

00:58

Barry Manilow forced off stage as Hurricane Henri nears New York

1629641509

00:21

Hundreds arrested at anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne

1629666053

01:34

British Armed Forces discuss evacuation effort in Kabul

1629654679

01:00

Polish activists hold LGBT rights march

1629651941

More Editor's Picks

00:59

Evacuation ordered after blaze breaks out at warehouse containing ‘1,000lbs of ammonia’

1629620781

00:24

Two toddlers among at least 10 dead as 31 missing after flooding hits Tennessee

1629646953

00:59

Struggling migrant rescued as he swims across Rio Grande River

1629546891

00:30

Phoenix homeowner opens fire on four armed robbers who kick his door down

1629622719

US News

03:53

Police describe Florida shooting that left four people dead

1630872113

00:42

Biden goes door to door in flood-hit Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

1630705957

00:29

Blinken walks away from questions on stranded Americans in Kabul

1630704959

00:45

Central Florida first responders return after Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

1630789306

More US News

00:37

Delivery driver wades through waist-deep New York flooding

1630700086

00:00

Watch live as Biden visits Louisiana to view hurricane damage

1630692337

01:32

At least 45 dead as Storm Ida dumps ‘historic’ rain in north east

1630613996

00:36

Jen Psaki snaps at male reporter over abortion rights

1630614230

More US News

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

00:42

Biden tells Hurricane Ida victims: ‘The nation is here to help’

1630604873

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630605811

00:30

New York Governor questions ‘intelligence failures’ after nine killed in New York floods

1630598031

More US News

00:29

Floodwater rushes into New York subway station as Storm Ida batters city

1630569274

00:15

Swat team arrive at North Carolina school after student killed in shooting as manhunt underway

1630530796

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

01:26

White House says Texas abortion law ‘blatantly violates constitutional rights’

1630523124

More US News

00:42

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630521481

00:44

Pentagon denies abandoning military service dogs in Afghanistan

1630520788

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

01:14

‘Fists are flying’: Fight breaks out at Florida school over mask mandate

1630513666

More US News

00:39

Caldor Fire: Wildfire approaches holiday rental property in terrifying video

1630453859

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

01:21

White House defends Biden after apparently glancing at watch during ceremony for fallen troops

1630445520

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1630440413

More US News

01:38

Social media influencer found dead in Houston apartment in alleged murder-suicide

1630434307

01:01

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal an 'extraordinary success' as he defends evacuation mission

1630442032

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan

1630438136

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

More US News

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

00:28

Hurricane Ida: Joe Biden asks people fleeing storm to ‘wear a mask’

1630230623

00:26

Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission

1630249602

More US News

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

00:57

Hurricane Ida: 'Be prepared' for 'very dangerous' storm, warns Biden

1630230350

01:03

‘It’s easy to play a backseat’: Psaki clashes with journalist over Afghanistan question

1630092457

01:36

US troops entertain young Afghan children awaiting evacuation

1630000535

More US News

00:27

Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity in first interview

1630020191

01:40

Taliban has access to $85 billion US weapons, Republican congressman warns

1630014410

02:49

Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement

1630016841

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary holds briefing after Kabul attacks

1630015591

More US News

00:53

Biden holds moment of silence for fallen US service members after Kabul attack

1630014597

00:29

Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ enemies after attack kills US service members in Kabul

1630013868

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks after Kabul attacks kill US service members

1630012680

00:47

12 US troops killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing, Pentagon confirm

1630005455

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Pentagon holds briefing after Kabul blasts kills 60

1630004637

01:36

American citizens still awaiting airlift from Kabul after suspected suicide bombing

1629996539

01:09

Texas father strips in school board meeting in support of mask mandates

1629932499

02:15

Louisiana police officer brutally beats black man with flashlight 18 times

1629926735

More US News

01:22

White House condemns reports billionaire selling $6,500 flights out of Afghanistan

1629931697

00:33

'Very real possibility’ of ISIS-K attack on Kabul, says US Secretary of State

1629918829

00:00

Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629919802

00:00

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds briefing on Afghanistan

1629916203

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Afghanistan after virtual G7 meeting

1629839065

01:21

Biden has ‘contingency plan’ if Afghanistan evacuation misses 31 August deadline

1629841179

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629833288

00:38

Rudy Giuliani disgusts onlookers by shaving while eating at JFK airport restaurant

1629824333

More US News

01:13

‘No possible way’ every American evacuated from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 deadline, says McCarthy

1629832756

00:00

Watch live as McCarthy speaks about Afghanistan after classified briefing

1629820355

00:50

Americans are ‘not stranded’ in Afghanistan, White House insists

1629749749

00:00

Watch live as Ned Price holds State Department briefing

1629748320

More US News

01:07

White House says President to decide troop withdrawal deadline, not Taliban

1629745708

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1629742655

00:00

Watch live as Biden makes statement on coronavirus vaccines

1629741352

01:43

Cuomo suggests allegations behind exit ‘undermine justice system’ in farewell address

1629737224

More US News

01:02

Pentagon admits it has no idea how much US military equipment Taliban have seized

1629735703

00:49

Taliban warns there will be 'consequences' if Biden delays withdrawal of US troops

1629703762

01:04

Pentagon says both al-Qaeda and Isis have ‘presence’ in Afghanistan

1629496502

01:19

'We will get you home': Biden promises to evacuate all Americans, 13,000 evacuated

1629485419

More US News

01:50

CNN reports 'survival of the fittest' conditions at Kabul airport

1629479034

01:13

McEnany blasts Biden administration for unanswered questions on Afghanistan

1629415199

01:43

Capitol bomb threat suspect identified after surrendering to police

1629398868

00:00

Watch live as State Department spokesman faces questions on Afghanistan

1629395976

More US News

00:53

Police negotiating Capitol Hill ‘bomb threat’ hope for peaceful solution

1629393864

01:26

Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate all US civilians

1629330758

01:03

Pentagon: Intelligence did not indicate Afghanistan collapse within 11 days of withdrawal

1629315579

00:54

Biden announces compulsory vaccines for nursing home staff in Medicare facilities

1629320038

More US News

00:00

Watch live as President Biden speaks about Covid-19 vaccinations

1629318922

00:00

Watch live as US defense chief briefs media on situation in Afghanistan

1629313605

00:23

White House says 'fair amount' of US weapons now in Taliban hands

1629230447

00:27

US will not commit to bringing every American home from Afghanistan

1629227193

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

1629221465

00:39

Fox anchor drops wedding ring down drain during basketball with Harlem Globetrotters

1629215657

01:05

Afghan reporter’s tearful plea to Pentagon: ‘Where is my President?’

1629154896

01:09

Afghan leaders lacked ‘will’ to fight for country’s future, says Biden

1629150241

More US News

01:23

Biden stands behind decision to withdraw troops as Afghanistan falls to Taliban

1629145149

00:00

Watch live as Biden speaks after Taliban take control of Afghanistan

1629144191

00:46

Trump claims responsibility for US withdrawal from Afghanistan in resurfaced footage

1629132835

00:24

Footage resurfaces of Biden saying Taliban wouldn't take over Afghanistan

1629116516

More US News

00:40

Britney Spears dances on Instagram as father agrees to step down as conservator: ‘Letting go is freedom'

1628811321

02:16

US to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to aid embassy evacuations

1628796714

00:00

Watch as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Afghanistan

1628795132

00:31

De Blasio says Andrew Cuomo needs ‘keeping a close eye on’

1628792147

More US News

00:53

Michigan police handcuff Black realtor after mistaking him for intruder

1628515228

00:00

Watch as White House COVID-19 Response Team discusses rise in numbers

1628785945

01:23

Watch: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about being ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

1628787311

00:53

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls for ‘civil disobedience’ over school mask mandates

1628724087

More US News

00:45

Kentucky Governor issues school mask mandate as hospitalization rate doubles

1628719137

00:34

Psaki hits back at Governor DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

1628718592

01:15

Kathy Hochul says she is ‘not close to Governor’ as she distances herself from ‘toxic’ Cuomo administration

1628707334

01:16

Biden 'still does not trust Donald Trump' says White House

1628702129

Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

More Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

More Behind The Headlines

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

00:55

‘Incredible journey’: F1 driver George Russell’s message to Williams after Mercedes move

1631016208

01:00

F1’s George Russell to partner with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

1631011437

01:00

Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery

1631010858

00:54

Emma Raducanu eases into US Open 2021 quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers

1631000394

More Sport

01:00

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin rejects idea for World Cup every two years

1630948250

01:01

Tom Brady reveals he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl boat party

1630940173

00:31

College football coach says entire team should be ‘executed’

1630937155

00:22

Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo confirmed with Russell expected at Mercedes

1630933381

More Sport

02:05

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez takes US Open by storm

1630920288

01:05

NBA star Luka Doncic dedicates two basketball courts to Slovenian hometown

1630837501

00:43

US Open: World No.1 Ash Barty crashes out after shock third round defeat

1630830292

02:34

England manager Southgate vows to ‘keep fighting’ racism but admits battle will 'take time’

1630831897

More Sport

00:57

US Open: Britain’s teen Emma Raducanu continues rampage with emphatic win

1630828317

00:54

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United fans queue for ‘hours’ to buy superstar’s new shirt

1630745846

01:21

US Open: Naomi Osaka tearfully admits she doesn’t know when she’ll play next after shock defeat

1630742339

01:30

Paul Millsap: Brooklyn Nets To Sign Former NBA All-Star

1630704278

More Sport

01:06

Kick it Out chief criticises Fifa and Uefa for failure to handle racism

1630676928

00:54

Emma Raducanu through to US Open third-round after beating Zhang Shuai

1630669678

01:04

Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players

1630653547

01:28

Fans protest as entire Iceland FA board resigns after sexual abuse claim

1630617816

More Sport

00:34

Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy to be back home' at Man United after £12.8m move

1630598828

01:03

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shot putter stripped of gold medal for being late

1630591497

00:32

Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds says Tokyo games will be her last

1630582303

00:49

Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

1630583161

More Sport

01:04

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks international scoring record

1630577760

00:31

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘greatest to play the game’, says Man United’s Harry Maguire

1630566435

01:33

Oman train ahead of Asia 2022 World Cup qualifier against Japan

1630516181

00:55

Real Madrid fans react to failed Kylian Mbappé signing

1630504120

More Sport

00:53

Jake Paul reveals retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle

1630487086

01:20

Lakers’ Rondo says ‘wisdom is key to winning a championship' after re-signing

1630485305

01:30

US Open: Naomi Osaka advances with first-round win over Marie Bouzková

1630483717

02:03

Premier League clubs complete big deals in final hours of transfer deadline day

1630480499

More Sport

00:38

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new long-term contract

1630418304

00:38

Man United announce Cristiano Ronaldo return with spine-tingling video

1630417810

01:03

Paralympics: Phoebe Paterson Pine speaks of mental health battle on route to gold

1630417295

00:35

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot wait’ to play for Man United at Old Trafford again

1630415998

More Sport

01:14

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber secures controversial split decision victory

1630316746

03:33

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in

1630224535

01:46

'Perfect deal for all involved', says Mourinho on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man Utd

1630182759

01:03

Lionel Messi trains ahead of first appearance with PSG

1630168147

More Sport

01:53

Manchester City unveil statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva

1630157114

01:08

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United return as Man City pull out of deal

1630075651

01:20

Paralympics powerlifter says getting to Tokyo was his ‘medal’ after proving doctors wrong

1630073827

00:29

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy arrives at court after being charged with rape

1630062799

More Sport

00:52

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

1630058828

00:58

Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League draw

1630056952

01:17

Serena Williams withdraws from the US Open after 'torn hamstring'

1629995530

02:11

Belgium GP lap preview as Hamilton and Verstappen’s F1 Championship battle kicks back off

1629980132

More Sport

01:06

Lionel Messi set to make his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims

1629974905

00:49

Arteta feels Aubameyang will be boosted by fans after Arsenal thrash West Brom

1629974230

01:05

Premier League clubs will not release players for matches in red-list countries

1629913614

01:26

Harry Kane confirms he is 'staying at Tottenham' this season

1629907667

More Sport

00:25

Paralympian Ibrahim Hamatdou stuns fans by playing table tennis with his mouth

1629903938

01:30

Tony Hawk sells limited-edition $500 skateboards infused with his blood

1629902527

00:45

Playboy model bids $600,000 for Lionel Messi’s teary handkerchief

1629898254

01:35

FIFA president hails ‘great victory’ as $201m compensation returned to governing bodies

1629897765

More Sport

01:23

Nice v Marseille derby descends into chaos as fans throw bottles at players before storming pitch

1629895841

01:41

Netflix release trailer for new Michael Schumacher documentary 30-years after F1 debut

1629891056

00:18

Paralympics: Commentator can barely watch as husband wins a medal in race she's covering

1629889498

00:47

Paralympic GB’s Sarah Storey says she wants 'best version of me’ at Tokyo games

1629882363

More Sport

00:55

Real Madrid make £137 million bid for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

1629877057

02:57

Channel 4 share ‘Super Human’ Paralympic 2020 trailer

1629826060

01:16

Bayern Munich squad drink beer and wear lederhosen in team photo

1629820192

01:22

Nice vs Marseille: Chaos of fans storming pitch caught by supporter in stands

1629815875

More Sport

00:44

Afghanistan: Refugee Paralympic Team send message of ‘hope’

1629814371

01:04

Boris Johnson wishes ParalympicsGB team good luck ahead of Tokyo Games

1629811080

03:06

Biden celebrates 2020 WNBA champs at White House

1629807256

00:26

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Jets soar through sky to mark opening day

1629801925

More Sport

01:25

Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘just needed some direction’ after striker becomes West Ham’s top scorer

1629802235

00:36

Moyes says Michail Antonio ‘different class’ after West Ham beat Leicester

1629791403

01:21

Ugas welcomes rematch against Pacquiao after retaining WBA title

1629623622

01:00

Naomi Osaka suffers surprise third-round defeat at Cincinnati Masters

1629465808

More Sport

00:56

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Agitos symbol installed at Odaiba Marine Park

1629451953

02:00

Messi and Neymar inseparable as PSG prepare for Brest trip

1629384525

01:54

Wolves' Raul Jimenez discusses 'miracle' recovery from fractured skull

1629378060

00:49

Lukaku relishing challenge of famous number nine shirt on Chelsea return

1629371844

More Sport

01:00

Bizarre sport of underwater hockey is just as mad as it sounds

1629309315

00:52

British go kart champion, 12, dreams of F1 after starting racing during lockdown

1629308257

01:30

Carli Lloyd announces retirement from USWNT after refusing to kneel at Olympics

1629301049

01:01

Cristiano Ronaldo says transfer rumours are ‘just talk'

1629293875

More Sport

01:00

Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 issues

1629284024

01:26

Mexican President uses Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola video in campaign to fight obesity

1629277429

01:02

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland release clause could rise to £76m

1629274010

01:00

Polish Olympian auctions silver medal to fund baby’s life-saving heart surgery

1629216860

More Sport

01:00

Atlanta Falcons become first NFL team fully vaccinated against Covid

1629211868

04:15

Records broken after India achieves historic win against England at Lord’s

1629204901

00:41

Andy Murray feels 'confident’ after first singles win since Wimbledon

1629201568

00:35

Snooker player Reanne Evans snubs ex-partner Mark Allen before British Open match

1629193294

More Sport

00:24

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he hasn’t been vaccinated because it’s not mandatory

1629191244

00:37

Naomi Osaka cries and leaves room in first presser since withdrawing from French Open

1629184813

02:23

Naomi Osaka discusses ‘sick day’ for athletes at first presser since withdrawing from French Open

1629184367

01:28

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Laura Sugar thought she’d be ‘rubbish’ at paracanoeing

1629133098

More Sport

01:15

Tokyo 2020: Team GB's homecoming celebrated with star-studded concert

1629118990

01:07

‘We have limits': Pep Guardiola defends Man City’s summer spending spree

1629112879

04:14

Athletes brave icy cold water in San Francisco’s grueling Escape From Alcatraz triathlon

1629107062

00:54

Unearthed video captures young Romelu Lukaku visiting Chelsea ground before declaring ‘one day I’ll play here’

1628870003

More Sport

01:01

Manchester City ready to make £130m Harry Kane bid

1628863175

01:03

Virgil van Dijk extends Liverpool contract until 2025

1628861738

05:09

Lionel Messi’s PSG contract includes ‘significant’ cryptocurrency payment

1628860295

01:27

Chelsea confirm Romelu Lukaku signing for club-record fee

1628851190

Climate

00:43

Herd of huge bison block traffic at Yellowstone National Park

1631014893

00:23

Dixie Fire covers 910,000-acres as blaze enters eighth week of burning

1631005638

00:41

Central Park heron swallows huge rat whole

1631010423

00:56

Giant panda twins born at Madrid zoo

1631008632

More Climate

00:45

Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early

1631004874

00:35

Plane battles new California wildfire as residents return to Lake Tahoe

1630958931

00:21

Family's house explodes after Ida flooding causes gas leak

1630938111

00:30

Arizona weather brings hailstorms and strong winds on Labor Day weekend

1630924504

More Climate

00:54

Massive landslide covers road as onlookers flee for their lives in India

1630921108

01:36

Police stage heroic rescue of baby dolphin 'pushed into' canal by Hurricane Ida

1630914207

01:48

Whales' stress levels due to tourist boats being studied by researchers

1630912081

02:13

Brazil’s worst drought in over 90 years threatens energy supply across nation

1630833230

More Climate

00:41

Storm Ida: Floodwater bursts through basement wall, trapping mother and son

1630740941

00:46

Rescuers climb through window to save 36-year-old parakeet after Caldor Fire evacuations

1630701622

01:04

Extinction Rebellion protestors strip naked inside London city banks

1630694237

02:44

Sea turtle with ‘bubble-butt’ syndrome gets second chance at life

1630692729

More Climate

00:26

Sun's surface captured by Chinese satellite in new ‘high-precision’ images

1630689830

00:15

Rescuers use safety boats to search Maryland City apartment complex after deadly floods

1630685360

00:43

Jaw-dropping aerial footage shows scale of California wildfires

1630683835

00:25

Evacuation warning issued as McCash fire grows

1630680697

More Climate

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters removed from JP Morgan demonstration

1630655761

01:48

Extinction Rebellion: GP attacks JP Morgan for fossil fuel investments at protest

1630653028

00:26

Newark Airport temporarily halts flights after severe flooding across New Jersey

1630603227

03:53

Changing winds provide hope in Caldor wildfire battle

1630598850

More Climate

00:40

Man rescued from car during New York flooding

1630593539

00:41

Storm Ida: Staten Island tanker wades through deep water during flash floods

1630592853

01:24

Storm Ida destroys Louis Armstrong’s historic Karnofsky Shop

1630584472

00:24

Storm Ida: Chaos at US Open as heavy rain and wind batters New York

1630579560

More Climate

00:45

Storm Ida: Emergency vehicles navigate through flash flooding in New York

1630566921

00:30

Dixie Fire: Huge plumes of smoke rise behind grazing cows

1630532583

02:08

Gray’s monitor lizard so elusive experts thought it was extinct

1630530081

01:59

Sharks filmed lurking around divers off Wales coast

1630531758

More Climate

00:35

Shocking aerial footage shows thousands of tents left after Reading festival

1630524834

00:31

Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida

1630513140

01:38

Two women trapped in submerged car rescued by police officers

1630516174

00:39

Hurricane Ida: Incredible drone footage shows scale of flooding

1630511278

More Climate

01:58

Hurricane Ida: Louisiana residents seek to rebuild after Category 4 storm

1630501679

01:01

E10 petrol: Everything you need to know about the new fuel

1630496901

01:09

Caldor Fire: Blaze now just three miles from South Lake Tahoe

1630491148

00:20

Pony pulled from underneath fallen debris in Hurricane Ida aftermath

1630493854

More Climate

01:21

UK storm names chosen by public include 'whirlwind’ relatives and destructive pets

1630487440

00:57

Cop26: Thousands of police officers receive public order training ahead of summit

1630483347

02:30

Caldor Fire: Thousands evacuated after blaze near Lake Tahoe

1630482519

00:50

Extinction Rebellion activists arrested after bus protest at London Bridge

1630478735

More Climate

01:45

Louisiana residents carry out rescue missions after Hurricane Ida inflicts catastrophic destruction

1630443510

00:32

Caldor Fire: Satellite imagery shows huge plumes of smoke

1630430919

00:28

Storm Ida: Aerial footage shows homes destroyed in Louisiana

1630428529

00:45

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Bridge

1630422042

More Climate

00:36

A million face weeks without power in wake of Hurricane Ida

1630420018

01:30

End of poisonous leaded petrol as last supplies exhausted in Algeria

1630417237

02:20

California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

1630408288

00:51

‘World’s northernmost island’ discovered by accident in the Arctic

1630407453

More Climate

00:42

Extinction Rebellion activists injured after police pull down London roadblock

1630400038

02:19

Chaos as wildfire forces evacuation of Lake Tahoe tourist area

1630399722

00:39

California woman fights off mountain lion to save 5-year-old son from attack

1630394339

00:54

Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

1630335840

More Climate

00:28

Two massive waterspouts form close to Florida beach during thunderstorm

1630332946

00:47

World’s ‘northernmost’ island discovered by researchers off Greenland coast

1630318282

01:15

Extinction Rebellion protesters target Science Museum over Shell sponsorship

1630314642

00:18

Hurricane Ida swirls off Louisiana coast in satellite footage

1630257199

More Climate

01:00

Power cuts on Croatian island as heavy storm hit the coast

1630177399

00:15

Police station captures lightning striking in Carrollton, Georgia

1630162401

00:47

Hurricane Ida: Strong winds and rain as storm makes landfall in Cuba

1630157487

00:31

Hurricane Ida: Lightning storm seen within whirlwind in satellite footage

1630140124

More Climate

01:35

Venezuela flooding: At least 20 dead as rains destroys hundreds of houses

1630079429

01:15

Female hummingbirds ‘disguise' themselves as males to avoid harassment

1630075756

00:53

First ’murder hornet’ nest discovered in Washington State eradicated

1630068950

02:09

California woman’s home reduced to ashes by wildfire

1630057917

More Climate

02:21

Climate change is driving a megadrought in the western US

1630053065

01:08

Thousands of crabs gather on Falmouth beach in spectacular natural phenomenon

1630002891

00:44

London Zoo records vital statistics at annual animal weigh-in

1630002439

00:33

Hurricane Grace lashes Mexico with rain and wind as heavy storms hit Gulf Coast

1629990433

More Climate

00:42

Alabama fossil plant’s smokestacks demolished to make way for cleaner fuel

1629973548

02:24

South Fire: Wildfire in Fontana torches homes putting farm animals in danger

1629962161

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protest outside Brazilian embassy over Amazon fears

1629926603

01:28

Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to tarmac at Oxford Circus

1629917913

More Climate

03:04

Rare ‘scrotum’ frogs go on display at Chester Zoo

1629910078

00:24

Hungry sea otter tucks into crunchy crab on the beach

1629908398

00:33

Crayfish rehomed in Sydney aquarium after being found in polystyrene box

1629892006

01:12

Brazil loses over 15% water surface area in thirty years, report says

1629888390

More Climate

01:39

Greta Thunberg: We cannot overestimate how storytelling can help climate crisis

1629881520

00:27

Floodwaters rush past apartments in Tennessee after record rainfall in state

1629878405

00:22

Caldor Fire: Aircraft drops more than 9,000 gallons of fire retardant

1629876317

00:37

Extinction Rebellion protesters lie on street to block traffic at London demonstration

1629825036

More Climate

00:49

Giant panda cub celebrates first birthday with special ‘cake'

1629818155

00:10

Huge lightning bolt strikes busy road during severe thunderstorm

1629817679

02:06

Extinction Rebellion: Police dismantle giant pink table in Covent Garden

1629810330

00:55

Extinction Rebellion activists block London streets during second day of protests

1629806034

More Climate

00:36

Typhoon Omais leaves South Korea flooded as storm makes landfall

1629809850

00:57

Caldor fire ravages more than 100,000 acres of land as firefighters battle to contain blaze

1629806020

02:39

Arizona residents seek help after monsoon flooding displaces residents

1629802789

01:09

Heavy rains that caused Europe floods ‘up to nine times’ more likely due to climate crisis

1629799811

More Climate

00:48

Seal protection urges Norfolk public not to ‘taunt’ seals on beaches

1629793544

01:05

Paraguay wildfires: Massive forest fire rips through national park

1629797975

00:30

Man paddleboards through two-foot deep water on flooded New York street

1629735974

01:00

Tennessee floods: Aerial shots show catastrophic damage of torrential rainfall

1629731565

More Climate

00:24

Terrifying video shows scene inside Caldor wildfire

1629732920

00:57

Giant tortoise hunts, kills and eats seabird in never-before-seen wild attack

1629733058

00:36

Smoke from Caldor Fire turns California sky orange

1629726782

01:16

‘Everything about this is terrible’: 11-year-old girl leads XR protest with powerful speech

1629726282

Premier League

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

1629036403

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

1628934346

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

1628932947

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

1628878013

More Premier League

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

More Premier League

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

More Premier League

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

More Premier League

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

More Premier League

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

More Premier League

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

More Premier League

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

More Premier League

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

More Premier League

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

More Premier League

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

More Premier League

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

More Premier League

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

More Premier League

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

More Premier League

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

More Premier League

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

More Premier League

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

More Premier League

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

More Premier League

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

More Premier League

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

More Premier League

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

More Premier League

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

More Premier League

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

More Premier League

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

More Premier League

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

01:30

Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale

1621439546

00:52

Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters

1621350752

Culture

01:01

Mass Effect 4 may switch back to Unreal Engine

1631018703

01:32

Crysis Remastered Trilogy trailer compares Xbox Series X version to Xbox 360

1631010672

09:28

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

1631013332

01:20

Forged In Shadow Torch punches its way onto PlayStation

1631010574

More Culture

00:52

Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Donald Glover’s Mr & Mrs Smith series

1631009200

03:24

Far Cry 6 trailer lists off PC features

1631003227

01:23

Stardew Valley updates may be over admits creator

1631000756

02:00

Michael K Williams: Hollywood pays tribute to The Wire actor

1631006844

More Culture

01:08

Injustice animated movie releases in October

1631005259

01:01

Deathloop will reportedly launch on PC via Steam

1631000774

01:06

PS5 games will cost $200m to make predicts ex-PlayStation boss

1630999658

01:03

Sony will no longer offer free next-gen upgrades

1630999655

More Culture

00:51

Katherine Ryan reveals baby son Fred was ‘nearly born in the car’

1630998955

00:20

Love Island's Lillie denies relationship with Jack Grealish

1630989719

01:11

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor found dead in his New York apartment

1630968212

01:17

'A man gotta have a code': Omar wins over Bunk in classic scene from The Wire

1630963780

More Culture

00:49

Michael K Williams: The Wire actor says HBO show 'changed his life'

1630960676

02:03

Jean-Paul Belmondo: French star of Breathless dies aged 88

1630949996

00:57

Top dog: Director’s pet steals show at Venice Film Festival

1630946922

01:13

PS5 and Xbox Series X chip shortage could last until 2023

1630944318

More Culture

01:04

Jason Momoa reveals first look at new suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

1630943262

01:42

NBA 2K22 video previews MyTEAM improvements

1630940340

02:37

Golf Club: Wasteland launch trailer showcases gameplay

1630940744

00:57

Love Island’s Toby reunited with exes during ‘awkward’ encounter on reunion show

1630940386

More Culture

01:48

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding's most memorable on-screen moments

1630940315

01:31

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends gets new Rivals mode

1630940506

00:30

Horizon Forbidden West pre-order trailer drops online

1630938112

01:10

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions gets new trailer alongside launch

1630938121

More Culture

00:38

Latest Diablo II: Resurrected trailer details Druid class

1630936704

01:13

Stanley Tucci reveals he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago

1630933181

01:49

Kerry Katona quits Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

1630932046

00:38

Michael Keaton spoils Batman the night before opening in resurfaced video from 1989

1630930410

More Culture

00:46

Sarah Harding admits ‘it hasn’t sunk in’ on first day of being in Girls Aloud

1630919887

01:13

Grand Theft Auto publisher files lawsuit against fan-made games

1630927351

01:54

Pokémon Legends: Arceus set to be biggest game in series

1630925975

04:36

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game soundtrack discussed by developers

1630926401

More Culture

00:31

Louise Minchin excited for later mornings after leaving BBC Breakfast

1630923725

01:06

Marvel’s Shang-Chi shatters US Labor Day box office record

1630925614

01:08

Nintendo looking to add classic Game Boy games to Switch Online

1630923966

00:51

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50-day ‘sobriety streak’

1630924314

More Culture

00:28

Sarah Harding reflects on winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2017

1630921270

01:01

Classic Final Fantasy games coming to PS Now

1630922507

00:33

Sarah Harding's Popstars audition video resurfaces

1630917424

01:11

Moment Sarah Harding wins Celebrity Big Brother 2017

1630915915

More Culture

01:40

Rotterdam's 'floating farm' is helping save agricultural land

1630919293

09:16

‘Superheroes represent hope’: Simu Liu discusses first Asian-led Marvel film

1630915370

01:10

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer aged 39

1630851348

01:20

Kanye West 'in the process of trademarking own homeware brand'

1630848543

More Culture

01:13

Tom Cruise ‘had copy of new Top Gun film stolen’ during BMW robbery

1630834037

01:00

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals baby son’s name and shares first adorable photos

1630832680

00:51

Jeremy Kyle says he's been 'cancelled' but vows to 'fight back' with new radio show

1630763828

01:42

Partially shredded Banksy artwork goes back up for auction

1630763794

More Culture

01:42

ABBA offered to record England World Cup song but FA turned them down

1630760298

01:30

Rick and Morty release live-action teaser featuring Christopher Lloyd

1630749285

01:00

Dwayne Johnson announces Disney’s Jungle Cruise to get a sequel

1630699656

01:20

Kristen Stewart calls Princess Diana ‘most famous woman in the world’ at Spencer premiere

1630694751

More Culture

00:38

Rapper Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

1630686145

01:17

Dua Lipa to ‘miss’ Met Gala 2021 due to film commitments

1630686214

01:32

Cobra Kai renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

1630674186

01:28

Ed Sheeran calls Elton John for fashion advice

1630665841

More Culture

00:57

Spencer: Princess Diana film to premiere at Venice Film Festival

1630661963

01:37

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy released

1630651588

01:46

Abba Voyage: Swedish band announce first album of new music in 39 years

1630650083

00:49

Muscular cop branded Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘love child’

1630606513

More Culture

01:58

No Man’s Sky Frontiers trailer details new update

1630604653

01:30

Battlefield 2042 beta could start next week

1630599407

01:04

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion now in full development

1630599431

01:17

Marvel reveals Midnight Suns gameplay in latest trailer

1630597016

More Culture

01:01

Tokyo Game Show can be watched in VR this year

1630596436

01:01

Lost Ark launch date pushed back to 2022 in the West

1630592768

01:06

Marilyn Manson pleads not guilty to charges of spitting and blowing his nose on concert videographer

1630594328

01:03

Susanna Reid says her GMB outfit is not a dressing gown

1630591728

More Culture

01:24

Horror action game Dolmen gets gameplay trailer

1630587610

00:30

Andi Peters brings hoover part on This Morning for James Dyson to sign

1630587317

00:24

Ellie Goulding on Lorraine: ‘Exercise was the one thing I knew I could control’

1630586251

01:17

Hitman 3 trailer showcases 'Season of Gluttony' content

1630586914

More Culture

00:56

Drake’s Damien Hirst designed album cover meaning decoded

1630582546

00:31

Mo Gilligan says that his teachers inspired him to be successful

1630582282

01:40

New Soulstice trailer shows the power of sisterhood

1630576765

01:06

Windows 11 to offer best ever gaming experience

1630576791

More Culture

00:27

Lorraine calls KSI a ‘child’ in GQ Awards segment

1630579065

01:30

Activision confirms new Call of Duty anti-cheat system

1630576738

01:08

Overwatch 2 likely to launch in 2022

1630576780

00:55

Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian in new song on Donda

1630575721

More Culture

02:23

The Medium trailer drops for PlayStation 5

1630572873

01:37

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot casts Jabari Banks in Will Smith’s iconic role

1630574038

01:30

Will Smith joins Fortnite

1630569802

01:30

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘My MJ’ in birthday tribute on Instagram

1630570699

More Culture

01:13

Kanye West wanted to transport his real childhood house for Donda event

1630567900

11:09

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Everything we know so far about new MCU film

1630567795

01:13

The Weeknd is continuing his boycott of the Grammys

1630563495

01:40

Seinfeld to stream exclusively on Netflix from October

1630564167

More Culture

02:11

Lil Nas X to be honoured as The Trevor Project’s Suicide Advocate of the Year

1630563500

00:28

Nah we tweakin: Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk go skateboarding together

1630520831

00:34

Giles Brandreth says only reason wife kisses him is to ‘shut him up’

1630518824

02:13

Godless is 'such a fun watch'

1630513793

More Culture

00:30

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut trailer shows off accolades

1630510067

01:13

Dead Space remake bringing back original Isaac voice actor

1630510058

01:30

Marvel’s Avengers nerfs Black Panther and removes Denuvo

1630510050

01:00

Yakuza creator could leave Sega for NetEase

1630506954

Binge or Bin

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

More Binge or Bin

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

1629198141

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

1629127400

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

1629017921

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

1628931523

More Binge or Bin

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

More Binge or Bin

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

More Binge or Bin

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

More Binge or Bin

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

More Binge or Bin

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

More Binge or Bin

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

More Binge or Bin

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Binge or Bin

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

More Binge or Bin

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

More Binge or Bin

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

00:21

‘Thank you, have a nice day’: Polite delivery robot thanks man for helping it out of ditch

1631018755

00:41

French bulldog gets pampered with full spa treatment

1631017474

01:58

Man surprises girlfriend with wedding proposal at Gatwick Airport

1631018307

00:46

'Endless' gaggle of geese cross road and block traffic

1631014115

More Lifestyle

02:00

'Viking warriors’ fight in reenactment of historical battle at UK bronze age site

1631009820

01:42

Avocados may have surprising impact on women's belly fat

1631007914

01:29

Girls experience 'devastating' drop in happiness, research finds

1631002817

00:41

Baby rhino calf explores enclosure for first time at zoo

1630944975

More Lifestyle

00:15

Chihuahua chases baby deer around back yard

1630935955

00:24

Family find bird trapped in wall after investigating strange sounds

1630934250

00:23

Blue meteor streaks over Jersey skies

1630925186

03:00

Man slacklines across a ridge in Utah in breathtaking footage

1630926708

More Lifestyle

00:25

Woman screamed so loud at spider that five police officers turned up at house

1630857598

00:51

Prince Charles aide steps down amid probe into Saudi tycoon honours claims

1630853196

02:29

Slice of fun: World Custard Pie Championship returns to English town

1630839529

01:00

Pilot sets spectacular world record by flying plane through tunnel in daring stunt

1630787933

More Lifestyle

01:38

High heels sprint race for both men and women takes place in Russia

1630829376

03:11

29-year-old bat living dream life after fleeing research lab

1630700914

00:39

Bird perfectly mimics crying baby

1630683000

00:54

Elephant herd close to ending mysterious 18-month journey

1630680462

More Lifestyle

01:25

Gorilla turns 55 years old at zoo to become third-oldest in the world

1630664614

01:43

‘Smart shirt’ that can monitor your heart rate developed by researchers

1630605523

00:51

Toddler gags every time he looks at newborn brother

1630599775

01:26

Violent video games continue to be the norm, study finds

1630598574

More Lifestyle

00:54

Buffalo herd flings lion into the air as they rescue bull from pride attack

1630594670

01:08

Pulsating parasite removed from stray cat’s neck by ‘hero’ vets

1630592310

01:58

Nasa recruiting applicants for year-long simulated Mars mission

1630592342

00:27

James Dyson says he doesn’t expect his products to have ‘low end’ prices in future

1630588801

More Lifestyle

00:26

James Dyson pulls handful of hair out of pocket for product demonstration

1630587712

01:30

Streamers boycott Twitch over 'lack of action’ against ‘hate raids’

1630589268

01:06

Kitten with spinal cord defect gets wheelchair built from toy car

1630588679

01:00

Justin Bieber launches fundraiser for Haiti earthquake victims

1630587261

More Lifestyle

00:27

Family of ducks ushered out of university library after waddling in

1630575884

01:33

Baby gorilla ‘opens’ presents on first birthday at San Diego Zoo

1630564158

01:06

Jennifer Hudson shares five beauty tips she swears by

1630529578

00:57

Barking mad: Couple launches taxi service exclusively for animals

1630508295

More Lifestyle

01:20

Royal fans visit Princess Diana statue to mark 24th anniversary of her death

1630503110

00:14

Danish school students give nervous new starters heartwarming ‘rockstar welcome’

1630498550

00:52

Daughter who hadn't seen her mother in 18 months dresses up as waitress to surprise her

1630485682

01:07

Pet dogs can predict their owner’s epileptic seizures, new research finds

1630443215

More Lifestyle

01:10

Dermatologists issue warning against ‘damaging’ TikTok skincare trends

1630432810

01:02

Ten-year-old girl beats adults to national strongwoman crown

1630431947

03:17

Bill Gates shares four tips on how to be successful

1630429788

00:21

Say cheese: Horse flashes toothy smile for 9-year-old girl

1630425189

More Lifestyle

00:18

Snoring British bulldog falls off table after sleeping precariously on edge

1630401491

00:08

Ostrich named Killer chases man in hilarious video

1630398163

00:08

Woman caught dancing for an audience of cows

1630394954

00:45

First pet Paralympics welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes for inclusive Games

1630394384

More Lifestyle

01:01

Kerry Katona breaks down as she relives domestic abuse at hands of George Kay

1630318116

01:00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘don’t regret' Royal Family split

1630315645

00:57

Sharks feast on deer carcass in New Zealand

1630241759

01:30

Scientists discover ancient fossil of four-legged whale discovered in Egypt

1630240502

More Lifestyle

01:25

San Diego Zoo: Meet Justin, the ‘brave’ baby rhino befriending buffaloes and gazelles

1630160327

01:59

Five things you probably didn't know about manatees

1630160716

01:33

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen creates at-home gin bar in garden shed

1630136630

01:12

Mantis shrimp ‘bullet’ punch mimicked by Harvard robot

1630099886

More Lifestyle

01:09

Seven most remarkable dogs of the last decade

1630085849

02:25

Stepfather adopts 18-year-old stepson in emotional birthday surprise

1630080821

00:30

Mum shares simple trick for feeding ‘fussy eaters’

1630077503

01:18

Trapped hedgehog rescued from drain in 'unusual' operation

1630079603

More Lifestyle

01:17

Eating hot dogs could shave 36-minutes of your life off, study finds

1630077729

03:17

Owners celebrate International Dog Day with puppy yoga

1630070300

00:39

Shocking moment two paragliders collide in mid-air

1630068796

00:45

Indian train driver forced to slow down due to elephants on the track

1630046508

More Lifestyle

01:35

Florida man filmed hitting alligator with giant lawn mower

1630052800

00:50

Coyote pup rescued after jumping into San Francisco Bay

1630050033

01:58

Husband's prank on pregnant, hungry wife backfires during 'food review' challenge

1629970208

01:10

The top 10 safest airlines to travel with revealed

1629999281

More Lifestyle

01:16

Cryptocurrency hacker who stole $610m has retured it all and been offered security job

1629993728

01:28

Adorable baby tries to use picture of dip to add flavour to crisps

1629989478

01:06

More men love reading romantic books in summer than women, study finds

1629987740

03:16

Adorable penguins can’t wait to be weighed on a special scale

1629983616

More Lifestyle

03:14

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

1629966823

01:25

Baby Indian rhino explores her new exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

1629963676

00:30

Mother films terrifying moment shark swims close to daughter on bodyboard

1629908168

01:30

OnlyFans scraps plans to ban sexually explicit material after backlash

1629923153

More Lifestyle

01:00

Flock of sheep form giant heart in stunning tribute to farmer’s late aunt

1629910800

00:33

Frio County Officers take fallen comrade’s son to first day of school

1629908592

01:01

Forza Horizon 5 showcases special Limited Edition controller

1629902514

01:35

Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

1629898982

More Lifestyle

00:49

Milk crate challenge: Girl's hopes of winning $500 come crashing down

1629885807

00:35

On-duty police officer stuns teens with skateboarding skills

1629826669

00:30

Watermelon pizza teased by Dominos Australia’s TikTok

1629798247

01:04

Syrian chemist painstakingly restores ancient Greek texts piece by piece

1629831142

More Lifestyle

00:50

Autistic teenager teaches 101-year-old how to street dance and 'body pop’

1629820273

00:56

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Prince William and Kate Middleton send good luck message

1629812623

00:17

Father-daughter duo shares epic basketball trick-shot

1629803253

00:50

Friendly dolphin plays with children in Cornwall but experts warn of injury

1629803280

More Lifestyle

06:38

Facebook #BuyBlack summit to elevate black-owned small businesses

1629792075

01:15

The ‘polite’ habits fast-food employees secretly want you to stop doing

1629749884

01:30

Previously undetected feature of Milky Way discovered by astronomers

1629745291

01:30

OnlyFans announces ban on sexually explicit content

1629744240

More Lifestyle

00:33

Changing of the Guard performed at Buckingham Palace for first time since pandemic

1629743062

00:23

Delivery van makes wrong turn tumbling into Lancashire canal

1629724083

00:48

Adorable moment curious baby fox approaches wildlife photographers

1629709149

02:02

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

1629614428

More Lifestyle

02:00

OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content after updating its policy on content

1629557014

03:36

Head lice expert shares worst cases she’s ever seen as she combs hundreds of bugs out of client’s hair

1629553678

01:09

Three easy ways to tell if a pineapple is ripe

1629528916

01:00

Lamborghini unveils new Countach with £1.7m asking price

1629491638

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884