Prime minister Boris Johnson is addressing MPs on his plans to change Britain’s ‘broken’ social care system.

The PM will defy critics in the Cabinet and announce a £10billion tax raid to bail out the NHS and reform social care.

Mr Johnson will insist it is the only way to end ‘catastrophic’ care bills and said: “We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long-term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs”.