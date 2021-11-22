Boris Johnson defends his plans for social care funding reform amid a looming backbench revolt.

Ahead of today's vote, MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argue has been watered down since first being announced.

The prime minister said: "The social care reforms, these are incredibly generous and they are much better than the existing system.

"Under the existing system, nobody gets any support if they have assets of £23,000 or more. Now you get support if you have £100,000 or less so we are helping people."

Sign up to our daily newsletters.