Jeremy Hunt has admitted Boris Johnson’s speech at the CBI conference “didn’t go particularly well”.

The prime minister has come under heavy scrutiny for referencing the children’s cartoon Peppa Pig as he addressed business leaders, while he also awkwardly stumbled over his words and lost his place.

Labour have since described Johnson’s appearance at the conference as “shambolic”.

“The speech didn’t go particularly well,” Hunt said, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

The former health secretary did, however, suggest people should focus on “the bigger picture”, rather than criticising the PM’s speech.

