Boris Johnson admitted that 100% of his staff were not yet back in the office despite encouraging Brits to return to the workplace.

The prime minister accepted that he could not guarantee there will be no new flare-ups of Covid-19, but said it was “right” to stick to his Plan A of allowing a more normal life to return.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari asked Mr Johnson if all of his staff were back behind their desks.

“No,” he replies.

"The Cabinet Secretary has written a pretty good letter some weeks ago to everybody telling them to get back to their desks," Mr Johnson adds.