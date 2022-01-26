Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson as a “shameful spectacle of a PM subject to police investigation” during an explosive PMQs.

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is yet to be handed to the prime minister, as Boris Johnson is grilled by MPs at this afternoon’s PMQs.

Sir Keir says: “The Tories have done immense damage to public trust. We are witnessing the shameful spectacle of the prime minister of the United Kingdom being subject to a police investigation.”

