Boris Johnson set out the government’s plan for step 4 of the roadmap at a Downing Street press conference on Monday. It includes removing legal limits on social contact; allowing all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs; lifting the limit on visitors to care homes and people attending concerts, theatres and sports events; lifting the “one metre plus” rule on social distancing; and ending the legal obligation to wear a face covering.

He confirmed that restrictions will end in England from July 19, despite concerns from scientists that the government is moving too fast.