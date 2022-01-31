Watch live as Boris Johnson makes statement after Sue Gray's report is published

Boris Johnson has received Sue Gray’s report into the lockdown-breaking Downing Street parties and will be making a statement on the matter to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

In recent weeks, many have speculated that the findings could spell the end of Mr Johnson’s premiership, but the prime minister could be saved by a Metropolitan Police investigation which has forced the report to be heavily redacted.

His statement will be followed by questions from MPs.

