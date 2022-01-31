Boris Johnson dodges questions on parties ahead of Sue Gray report release

Boris Johnson has been updated by Sue Gray on the results of her heavily-redacted report into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street on Monday.

The prime minister has promised to come before parliament to make a statement on Ms Gray’s report soon after he receives it – but it is not yet clear if he will appear in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

Mr Johnson insisted that he “stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing over social gatherings to Conservative MPs.

