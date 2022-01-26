Boris Johnson vows to publish Sue Gray’s report in full: ‘I will do what I said’

Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson “went into hiding for five days because of these allegations (of lockdown parties)” which left the PM scratching his head.

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is yet to be handed to the prime minister.

Mr Starmer pressed the PM for publication of the full Sue Gray report “as he receives it”.

Mr Johnson responded: “What I can tell him is we have got to leave the report to the ... investigator ... of course I will do exactly as I said.”

